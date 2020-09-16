TCI jurisdictions may base fuel sector ETS cost containment sizes on RGGI
Published 17:32 on September 16, 2020 / Last updated at 17:32 on September 16, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
The Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) is looking at adopting the same reserve sizes for two cost containment mechanisms under the RGGI ETS for its proposed fuel sector cap-and-invest programme in the US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region, a state official said Wednesday.
