TCI jurisdictions may base fuel sector ETS cost containment sizes on RGGI

September 16, 2020

The Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) is looking at adopting the same reserve sizes for two cost containment mechanisms under the RGGI ETS for its proposed fuel sector cap-and-invest programme in the US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region, a state official said Wednesday.