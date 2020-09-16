EMEA > Polish utility PGE to aim for zero emissions in 2050

Polish utility PGE to aim for zero emissions in 2050

Published 14:51 on September 16, 2020  /  Last updated at 14:53 on September 16, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Polish utility PGE, owner of the EU ETS’ most polluting installation, aims to have a fully green energy portfolio by 2050, its CEO announced Wednesday in a move outpacing government climate efforts.

Polish utility PGE, owner of the EU ETS’ most polluting installation, aims to have a fully green energy portfolio by 2050, its CEO announced Wednesday in a move outpacing government climate efforts.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software