Polish utility PGE to aim for zero emissions in 2050
Published 14:51 on September 16, 2020 / Last updated at 14:53 on September 16, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Polish utility PGE, owner of the EU ETS’ most polluting installation, aims to have a fully green energy portfolio by 2050, its CEO announced Wednesday in a move outpacing government climate efforts.
Polish utility PGE, owner of the EU ETS’ most polluting installation, aims to have a fully green energy portfolio by 2050, its CEO announced Wednesday in a move outpacing government climate efforts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.