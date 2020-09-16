New Japanese PM Suga expected to stick close to predecessor’s climate line

Yoshihide Suga was sworn in as Japan’s new prime minister on Wednesday, but is expected to follow in predecessor Shinzo Abe’s footsteps on energy and climate issues after confirming the ministers for those portfolios will remain in their roles.