Pennsylvania board approves draft RGGI regulation with eye to 2022 linkage

Published 19:35 on September 15, 2020 / Last updated at 22:42 on September 15, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board (EQB) on Tuesday moved the state’s draft RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade rulemaking ahead to a public comment period, though resistance from the legislature may stand in the way of the state linking with the Northeast US power sector ETS.