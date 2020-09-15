Dominion petitions for power rate hike to cover RGGI obligations
Published 18:59 on September 15, 2020 / Last updated at 18:59 on September 15, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
Dominion Energy’s Virginia subsidiary is seeking to increase utility rates next year to account for RGGI compliance obligations, while the company is already procuring allowances for future carbon exposure, according to documents filed this week.
Dominion Energy’s Virginia subsidiary is seeking to increase utility rates next year to account for RGGI compliance obligations, while the company is already procuring allowances for future carbon exposure, according to documents filed this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.