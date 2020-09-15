Five Wisconsin-based offset projects seek entry into California LCFS market

Five California Carbon Offset (CCO) projects based in Wisconsin have applied to move into the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), marking the seventh out-of-state dairy digesters to do so this month.