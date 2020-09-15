MARCU MY WORDS: The vision for the EU ETS in the 2030 Framework – will it be up to the challenge?
Published 10:42 on September 15, 2020 / Last updated at 23:45 on September 15, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Conversations, EMEA, EU ETS, Views / No Comments
With so many issues being brought to the table and put on the menu for possible EU ETS reforms and to embody the European Green Deal, there is a real risk of not being able to see the forest for the trees, argues Andrei Marcu. Any revision of the EU ETS needs to be put in the context of the role of the market in the 2030 timeframe and beyond, and the objectives of the review. If not, we may get wrong not only the review of the EU ETS but also, due to a lack of debate, its role going forward.
