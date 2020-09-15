NZ Market: NZUs break through price ceiling
Published 07:29 on September 15, 2020 / Last updated at 07:29 on September 15, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand carbon allowances on Tuesday traded above the NZ$35 fixed price option for the first time, as a mix of shoddy supply and policy uncertainty continued to fuel bullish sentiment.
New Zealand carbon allowances on Tuesday traded above the NZ$35 fixed price option for the first time, as a mix of shoddy supply and policy uncertainty continued to fuel bullish sentiment.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.