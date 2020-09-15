DOJ appeals California-Quebec ETS linkage case to Ninth Circuit

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an appeal Monday evening on the California-Quebec ETS linkage case after a lower federal court ruled earlier this year that the cross-border agreement did not violate the Constitution.