DOJ appeals California-Quebec ETS linkage case to Ninth Circuit
Published 01:34 on September 15, 2020 / Last updated at 01:59 on September 15, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an appeal Monday evening on the California-Quebec ETS linkage case after a lower federal court ruled earlier this year that the cross-border agreement did not violate the Constitution.
