Canada eyes Clean Fuel Standard compliance payments in line with California, BC price levels

Published 22:44 on September 14, 2020 / Last updated at 00:18 on September 15, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Canada’s proposed Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) will include several cost containment measures with price levels near those of California and British Columbia’s Low Carbon Fuel Standards (LCFS), according to a government presentation.