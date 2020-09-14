Americas > California’s ARB issuing forestry offsets more quickly, data shows

California’s ARB issuing forestry offsets more quickly, data shows

Published 22:52 on September 14, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:24 on September 15, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California-registered forestry offset projects moved through regulator ARB’s approval process faster over the past two months after experiencing lengthy timelines at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to registry and state data.

