California to explore accelerating climate targets following record wildfires

Published 23:00 on September 14, 2020 / Last updated at 00:23 on September 15, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California will look into moving forward its GHG reduction and clean energy targets after the state registered its largest wildfire season in history this year, Governor Gavin Newsom (D) said Friday.