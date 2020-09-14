California to explore accelerating climate targets following record wildfires
Published 23:00 on September 14, 2020 / Last updated at 00:23 on September 15, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
California will look into moving forward its GHG reduction and clean energy targets after the state registered its largest wildfire season in history this year, Governor Gavin Newsom (D) said Friday.
California will look into moving forward its GHG reduction and clean energy targets after the state registered its largest wildfire season in history this year, Governor Gavin Newsom (D) said Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.