Multiple positions, Manager, Executive Level 2, Department of Industry, Science, Energy, and Resources – Canberra

About The Divisions

The Climate Change Division and the International Climate and Technology Division provide policy, program and technical support to the Australian Government on climate change. This includes work on energy and technology innovation, administering the Climate Solutions Package to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, tracking and accounting for Australia’s emissions, and international engagement on climate change.

The divisions are seeking several high performing and motivated Managers with strong policy, program management, leadership, communication and stakeholder engagement skills to manage a section within our various branches. This is your opportunity to make a positive contribution on climate change, working with businesses, scientists, industry groups, government agencies, international counterparts, communities and others.

Our ideal candidate

• a proven track record of strong leadership, including leading teams

• high level engagement skills

• well-developed communications skills, and ability to influence

• experience working on complex and cross-cutting policy issues

• creative thinking skills and be analytically driven

• the ability to work in a dynamic environment, and

• an ability to manage competing priorities, and time-critical processes.

Applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are highly encouraged because your diverse experiences, perspectives, and background strengthens our service delivery, productivity, capability and innovation.

What You Will Do

Your key duties will be to lead a high performing team to:

• develop and deliver the Government’s climate change policies and programs

• provide policy advice and high level briefing on climate change issues, in support of high-level engagements by Ministers and Senior Executives

• lead engagement and build and maintain relationships with relevant government and non-government stakeholders

• represent the department in domestic and international forums

• lead a team to deliver the section’s identified business priorities.

Eligibility

To be eligible for employment in the APS and the department, applicants must be Australian Citizens.

Security Clearance

These positions require a Baseline security clearance. The successful applicants will be required to obtain and maintain a clearance at this level.

Notes

These roles are based in Canberra, however consideration may be given to working from one of our state based offices (or other arrangements) depending on operational requirements.

This recruitment process is being used to fill multiple ongoing Executive Level 2 positions. A merit pool may be established to fill future ongoing and non-ongoing Executive Level 2 vacancies should they become available within 12 months form the date advertised.

How To Apply

Your application must not contain any classified or sensitive information. This includes in your application responses, resume and any other documents. Applications containing classified information may not be considered by the selection panel.

You are required to complete your application online. Aligning your responses with the above job description, provide a one page pitch (750 word maximum) explaining how your skills, knowledge and experience will be relevant to this role and why you are the best candidate for the position.

You are also required to provide your current CV with your application. (CVs must be in .doc, .docx, or .pdf format)

Contact information

For more information regarding these opportunities, please contact Katrina Maguire on katrina.maguire@industry.gov.au.

Learn More About The Department

The department’s Enterprise Agreement and policies provide for a flexible working environment to assist staff balance their work and home life. Staff and managers work together to balance the operating needs of the work unit with the needs of the individual. Options may include part time working arrangements, working from home or other arrangements as agreed by all parties.

The department is committed to a workplace culture that builds respect, fosters inclusiveness, promotes diversity, embraces the unique skills and qualities of all our employees and is committed to attracting, recruiting and retaining people with disability. If you require some assistance with your application, or need this in an alternative format, please contact the Recruitment Team at recruitment@industry.gov.au or (02) 6276 1235 or refer to our Applying for a position information.

