Analyst/Modeller, Clean Energy Regulator – Canberra

The Economic Analysis section:

• Monitors, analyses, publishes data and provides insight on domestic environmental markets trends to inform the agency’s decision-making and administration of the Renewable Energy Target and the Emissions Reduction Fund.

• Provides analysis and data for a range of reports and products including (but not limited to); the RET Administrative Report and Annual Statement, LRET project pipeline and other LRET supply and demand data, the auction ACCU pipeline report, renewable, carbon and energy efficiency prices, Senate Estimates, quarterly performance reporting.

Duties of the position

Duties of an Analyst/Modeller (APS 4) within the Economic Analysis Section are to contribute to analysis and provide insights into key trends in the renewable energy and carbon markets.

Working under general supervision and direction, the duties include but are not limited to:

• Contributing to renewable energy and carbon market analysis by combining market intelligence and modelling.

• Contributing to the development and maintenance of the Economic Analysis Section’s renewable and carbon market models.

• Providing data analysis of renewable energy and carbon projects for regular and ad hoc reports.

• Delivering regular updates to the Clean Energy Regulator website for carbon projects.

• Liaising, communicating and engaging with internal and external stakeholders to gain a range of market perspectives.

• Providing advice on policy and regulatory frameworks to internal clients and stakeholders.

• Planning work goals and priorities and contributing to section deliverables.

Duties of an Analyst/Modeller (APS 5) within the Economic Analysis Section are to deliver analysis and provide insights into key trends in the renewable energy and carbon markets.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

• Researching, analysing and assisting in the development of innovative modelling approaches to understand the current and potential future state of the renewable energy and carbon markets.

• Developing and maintaining the Economic Analysis Section’s renewable and carbon market models.

• Leading and taking ownership for the delivery of a range of analysis on behalf of the team.

• Providing detailed advice and reporting on renewable energy and carbon market issues and drivers to senior executives within the agency.

• Proactively liaising, communicating, engaging and collaborating with clients and stakeholders to gain a range of market perspectives.

• Representing CER at internal and external forums, meetings and presentations.

• Delivering renewable energy and carbon market analysis by combining market intelligence and modelling.

• Supervising and developing team members and building team capacity through coaching, performance feedback and encouraging career development.

Qualifications/experience

Qualifications in science or engineering, and experience in a regulatory environment are highly desirable.

• Tertiary qualifications in statistics/finance/economics/ actuarial studies /mathematics/environmental resource management/energy/renewable energy or other relevant disciplines with a quantitative focus.

• Strong attention to detail.

• Good data analysis skills, including intermediate to advanced Excel knowledge.

• Experience in one or more programming languages (Preferably R, Visual Basic) or the ability to acquire these skills would be highly regarded.

• Well-developed written and verbal communication skills.

• Ability to develop ongoing relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

• Ability to develop a sound understanding of renewable energy/carbon markets and interpret related policy and legislation.

• Ability to take responsibility for and solve complex problems.

How to apply:

For instructions on how to apply, see the regulator job website.