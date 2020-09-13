EMEA > UPDATE – Brussels to propose “at least 55%” climate target for 2030, one-off supply cut

Published 19:04 on September 13, 2020  /  Last updated at 13:54 on September 14, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The European Commission will propose raising the EU's 2030 emissions reduction target to “at least 55%”, while exploring a one-off supply cut as a way of aligning the ETS with the new goal, according to a leaked draft due to be presented over the coming days.

