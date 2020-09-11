To align with tougher EU climate goals, Germany to raise domestic carbon prices a second time
Published 20:52 on September 11, 2020 / Last updated at 22:11 on September 11, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Germany will need to raise the costs under its domestic carbon pricing scheme for transportation and heating a second time in order to meet the more ambitious climate goals to be targeted by the EU, Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier said Friday.
