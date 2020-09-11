The broker-offered EU carbon product that is attracting buyers away from the daily auctions
Published 17:21 on September 11, 2020 / Last updated at 17:22 on September 11, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
A little-known sub-sector of the EU carbon market could be behind a gradual decline in the participation in daily allowance auctions, experts say, as it lets abstaining traders “shadow” the sales and buy from brokers at prices linked to the outcome.
A little-known sub-sector of the EU carbon market could be behind a gradual decline in the participation in daily allowance auctions, experts say, as it lets abstaining traders “shadow” the sales and buy from brokers at prices linked to the outcome.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.