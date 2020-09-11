EMEA > The broker-offered EU carbon product that is attracting buyers away from the daily auctions

The broker-offered EU carbon product that is attracting buyers away from the daily auctions

Published 17:21 on September 11, 2020  /  Last updated at 17:22 on September 11, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

A little-known sub-sector of the EU carbon market could be behind a gradual decline in the participation in daily allowance auctions, experts say, as it lets abstaining traders “shadow” the sales and buy from brokers at prices linked to the outcome.

