Climate Change and Environment Officer, UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office Asia Pacific – Manila

Main purpose of job:

To support the delivery of the UK’s 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) objectives and campaigns in the Philippines and Palau, and to develop a communication plan to amplify and effectively communicate priorities towards ensuring a meaningful and successful delivery of COP26, including through ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions/Long Term Strategies.

The UK will be hosting the COP26 in partnership with Italy on 1-12 November 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Tackling climate change, including through COP26, is a priority of the UK government. The British Embassy in Manila is working closely with a broad range of partners across the country and the region to strengthen international collaboration on the major practical challenges of emissions reduction, resilience and finance, to accelerate change in the global economy. Under the COP26 Presidency, the UK has been launching campaigns on energy transition, adaptation and resilience, nature-based solutions, transport, energy efficiency and finance.

The job holder, with oversight from the Climate Change and Energy Attaché, will coordinate British Embassy Manila’s delivery of the UK’s COP26 objectives and campaigns. The job holder will also provide policy and programme oversight on interventions related to environment and biodiversity including illegal wildlife trade, ocean plastics and ICAO/CORSIA. And he/she will provide support on climate change and ocean priorities in Palau.

The successful candidate will make a contribution to the British Embassy Manila’s corporate agenda, which includes promoting the Embassy’s CORE values (collaboration, opportunity, respect and excellence) and will work with other colleagues in the Policy, Programmes and Communications Section of the Embassy, including the political, economic and communications officers, and with colleagues in the International Trade Section. He/She will also coordinate with colleagues based in other British Missions in the region, and officials in the FCDO and other relevant Departments in London (e.g. COP26 unit). He/She will report to the Climate Change and Energy Attaché and the Head of the COP26 Strategy based at the British High Commission in Singapore as the Countersigning Officer.

Roles and responsibilities / what will the jobholder be expected to achieve?:

This exciting and challenging role has key elements:

• Supporting the delivery of the British Government’s climate change objectives related to long-term decarbonisation, and resilience & adaptation objectives in the Philippines and Palau, including clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions and green finance especially in preparation to COP26.

• Developing effective communications and lobbying campaigns. This includes formulation and implementation of a communication plan and engagement strategy as well as preparation of speeches, Op Eds, and briefing materials in close coordination with the Climate Change and Energy Attaché and Communications Team. This task will also include building relationships with working level contacts in the Philippine government (executive and legislative both at the national and local levels), development partners, and representatives of businesses, and civil society organisations, including those for Palau, as deemed necessary.

• Overseeing environment and biodiversity work, particularly related to the Darwin and Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Funds. This includes monitoring UK-funded programmes in this space and conducting proactive resource mobilisation as well as representing the UK in programme boards, conferences and other external stakeholder engagement.

• Supporting the planning and delivery of climate change and environment-related events, especially COP26, through logistical coordination, arranging printed materials, administrative tasks for high level meetings, delegation visits, events and workshops for the Philippines and Palau.

Essential skills and qualifications:

• Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field, for instance, Climate and Environment Science, Public Policy, Public Administration, Development Communication, etc.

• A minimum of 3+ years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/with national or regional government, international organizations or agencies, preferably in climate change and environment.

• Proven capability in high standard communication, business writing and IT programmes and social/multi- media applications

• Events management experience to deliver relevant COP26 engagements at the Embassy or with other partners.

• Experience of working with and through networks of representatives from government, the private sector, media and international institutions.

• Strong interpersonal, representational and communication skills, with the ability to present convincing arguments in a public setting.

• Ability to work independently and as part of a team, under pressure and to meet tight deadlines.

To Apply:

Only applications received via our web-based FCO vacancies portal will be considered. To apply, please refer to the following link: https://fco.tal.net/vx/appcentre-ext/candidate/post/13229/en-GB

Deadline of applications is on 23:55 Philippine Standard time 20 September 2020.