Key MEPs converge on 60% EU emissions goal for 2030 ahead of vote -sources
Published 21:14 on September 9, 2020 / Last updated at 22:28 on September 9, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Parliament’s environment committee (ENVI) is close to agreeing on efforts to raise the EU's 2030 emissions reduction goal to 60%, sources said late Wednesday, on the eve of a crunch vote that could signal a drastic increase in the bloc’s climate ambition.
