California offset invalidation from Wisconsin livestock project could affect subsequent reporting period

Published September 10, 2020

Additional offsets from a Wisconsin-based dairy digester may be impacted by California state regulator ARB’s decision last week to void nearly 5,000 credits for regulatory non-compliance, market sources said.