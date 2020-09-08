Aviation/CORSIA > Aviation industry targets hydrogen in sector’s long-term decarbonisation strategy

Aviation industry targets hydrogen in sector’s long-term decarbonisation strategy

Published 22:59 on September 8, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:59 on September 8, 2020  /  Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, RINs & LCFS  /  No Comments

Green hydrogen could help slash the long-term carbon footprint of global air travel in the coming years, while more stringent carbon abatement targets and a decreased reliance on traditional biofuels will also be necessary to increase the pace of emissions reductions, a conference session heard Tuesday.

Green hydrogen could help slash the long-term carbon footprint of global air travel in the coming years, while more stringent carbon abatement targets and a decreased reliance on traditional biofuels will also be necessary to increase the pace of emissions reductions, a conference session heard Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software