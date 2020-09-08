EU ETS may not work for cars, might for shipping -Timmermans
Published 21:44 on September 8, 2020 / Last updated at 21:45 on September 8, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS, Shipping / No Comments
The EU carbon market might not be the best policy for cutting road transport emissions but it could be more useful for the shipping sector, the bloc’s climate chief Frans Timmermans said Tuesday.
