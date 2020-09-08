Policy Analyst, Climate Change, InfluenceMap – London

InfluenceMap Policy Analyst, Climate Change

About Influence Map

We are a London UK based non-profit think tank working on the cutting edge of climate and sustainability issues. Our highly original analysis of the climate agenda has been covered by media globally, used and acted on by hundreds of investors and has informed numerous campaigns. We are probably best known for our unique platform for analyzing corporate lobbying on climate policy. Other work streams are the FinanceMap platform assessing the financial sector and its impact on climate as well as a Japanese collaborative venture (the Japan Energy Transition Initiative).

Joining InfluenceMap represents a great opportunity to be part of a friendly and dynamic team, work with our global network of partners in the finance, media and campaigning worlds and help develop our cutting-edge content which is helping shape the agenda on the climate crisis.

One of our core values is the use of data-intensive research processes to create simple and compelling narratives on climate change. At the heart of this is our strict adherence to thorough and objective data analysis, using a range of sources and tools. InfluenceMap operates a collaborative model, creating unique and data driven content which enables our partners to drive positive change on the climate crisis. These partners are from finance, business,media, campaigns, politics and legal strategies and are global.

Position Summary

You will be a key member of our team assessing companies and financial institutions on climate change. This part of our work has had a major impact on the global climate agenda so far and we are expanding our coverage of industry sectors, policy areas and geographies. You will work within teams focused on the Corporate Lobbying and FinanceMap work streams and report to a Director or Program Manager in one of these teams. As an analyst you will receive full training in our research methods and how to effectively communicate our results. Having demonstrated your ability, the possibility exists to develop a specialism in terms of sector, policy area or geography and in line with our project needs. Our approach is highly data-orientated and involves accuracy, consistency and excellent attention to detail. Our work is in widespread use by finance, the media and other stakeholders and we thus place great importanceon the ability to communicate our content (both written and verbal) in an effective manner.

