Business Development Manager, Climate Action Reserve – Los Angeles/US Remote

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Business Development Manager, Climate Action Reserve

Location: Headquarters in Los Angeles, California but virtual work location within the U.S. acceptable

About the Organization

The Climate Action Reserve is an environmental nonprofit organization that promotes and fosters the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through credible market-based policies and solutions. A pioneer in carbon accounting, the Reserve serves as an approved Offset Project Registry (OPR) for the State of California’s Cap-and-Trade Program and also establishes high quality standards for offset projects in the North American voluntary carbon market and operates a transparent, publicly-accessible registry for carbon credits generated under its standards. Drawing from its experience and expertise in GHG accounting, the Reserve launched the Climate Impact Score program to quantify and assess the climate impact of projects financed by investments and the Climate Forward program to foster proactive investment in future GHG reduction projects as a means to address emissions that are forecasted to occur. Additionally, the Reserve hosts the annual North American Carbon World conference, the premier event for climate and carbon professionals to learn, discuss, and network. The Reserve is a

private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Los Angeles, California with satellite offices around the U.S. For more information, please visit www.climateactionreserve.org.

Primary Responsibilities

The Business Development Manager promotes the work of the Reserve, encourages collaboration with the organization on its initiatives and may represent the Reserve in various settings. The incumbent will be an integral team member with a direct role in identifying and cultivating the organization’s external relationships. Specific groups the Business Development Manager will work with include offset project developers, voluntary and compliance buyers, corporate representatives, other participants in the carbon market, associations, fellow environmental nonprofits and other players in carbon reduction initiatives. The Business Development Manager is expected to work creatively to identify and support appropriate outreach opportunities. More specifically, the Business Development Manager’s duties

include the following tasks below. These duties should be seen as a starting point and will evolve over time based on interests, experience and organizational priorities and goals.

Develop and implement strategies to promote the Reserve’s work, including the Reserve offsets program, Climate Forward, NACW and other strategic initiatives. Establish and grow relationships with industry participants, including offset project developers, voluntary and compliance buyers and corporations. Serve as a liaison with other external groups, including new business contacts and the general public. Oversee the management and analysis of contacts and opportunities in Salesforce. Speak to interested organizations about the Reserve, as well as plan and support speaking opportunities at workshops, webinars and other events to promote the Reserve and its work. Assist with identifying new marketing and promotional opportunities for the Reserve.

The Business Development Manager is a member of the Communications and Business Outreach team and reports to the VP of Communications and Business Outreach.

Desired Competencies

Thinks strategically about the Reserve’s goals, promotes them internally and externally, and coordinates ideas and resources to achieve them. Uses good judgment and makes sound decisions. Provides honest, ethical, and positive leadership in the promotion of the Reserve’s mission and goals. Focuses on results and desired outcomes and how best to achieve them. Manages time and resources to effectively achieve organizational goals. Builds and sustains trusting internal and external relationships to ensure the Reserve’s mission and goals are achieved. Has a successful track record of supporting the development of programs in new markets. Promotes cooperation and commitment within a team to achieve goals and deliverables. Communicates clearly and effectively. Diplomatically and tactfully handles challenging or tense situations. Positively and effectively represents the Reserve in both formal and informal settings. Understands the roles of business development, marketing and communications and how they

work together in an organization. Takes personal responsibility for quality and timeliness of work and achieves results with little

oversight. Performs tasks with care and checks work for completeness and accuracy. Remains

aware and takes care of details that are easy to overlook or dismiss as insignificant. Is open to new ideas and perspectives, actively works to identify new opportunities. Able to work across different programs within an organization.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, environmental studies or related field. A minimum of three years of full-time work experience in business development, preferably in environmental services. Experience and knowledge of climate change policy and program development, especially with regard to market-based regulations, demonstrated experience working with government agencies, stakeholder groups, and others, and experience with and understanding of markets. Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work with teams of individuals and colleagues. Demonstrated experience and skills as a public speaker. Detail-oriented and organized thinker who can juggle multiple, competing priorities. Strong quantitative, analytical research skills. Excellent writing and computer skills. Flexibility and willingness to travel as needed. A U.S. citizen or legal resident with the right to work in the U.S.

Salary and Benefits

Salary is commensurate with experience and skills. The Climate Action Reserve offers a rich and comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 403(b), and generous paid time off including paid holidays, vacation and sick leave. The Reserve offers a commuting stipend and flexible work options.

Application Process

Interested candidates must submit the following information to the Search Committee:

Cover letter

CV

Writing sample (maximum of 5 pages)

The position is open until filled. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Applications should be emailed to the following address with the header “Business Development Manager.”

EMAIL: jobs@climateactionreserve.org

The Climate Action Reserve is an equal opportunity employer. The Reserve does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, ethnic origin, or any other classification protected by law, and encourages applications from all qualified individuals.

The Reserve is committed to an inclusive work environment that embraces and appreciates diversity. It supports fair treatment and equal opportunity for all Reserve staff, and respects and values the talents and contributions of all individuals.