MEPs back 55% EU emissions goal for 2030 in contested knife-edge vote
Published 17:03 on September 8, 2020 / Last updated at 18:45 on September 8, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Parliament’s industry committee (ITRE) on Tuesday narrowly backed the raising of the bloc’s 2030 emissions goal to 55%, though opposing MEPs contested the outcome, which could give an early indication of the level of climate ambition sought by the wider assembly.
(Updates with Parliament confirmation)
