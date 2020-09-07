Climate Offset Manager, Carbon Forest Services – Wellington

About the business

Carbon Forest Services Limited (CFS) is a small Wellington-based consultancy firm which provides services and guidance on all areas related to forestry under the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

Permanent Forests NZ Limited (PFNZ) is an associated business specialising in sustainable long-lived forests and climate action. PFNZ manages a portfolio of forest projects that are registered as permanent carbon sinks. PFNZ ensures these projects meet high environmental standards and markets the carbon offsets to emitters who wish to voluntarily offset carbon emissions.

Together, we want to promote both exotic and native forestry in New Zealand and encourage voluntary offsetting.



About the role

Voluntary offsetting is a growing sector in New Zealand and demand is increasing for permanent forest offsets. The successful candidate will play a key role in expanding and improving the offsetting programme for PFNZ and develop the marketing and communications for CFS and PFNZ.

This position will include improving and managing internal processes for CFS and PFNZ, developing the PFNZ brand and expanding supply by bringing more eligible forestry projects into the PFNZ portfolio. You will be employed by CFS although the work will be shared with associated company PFNZ.

The primary tasks are:

• Lead on the development, framing and structure of the offsetting programme for PFNZ.

• Lead on research to develop CFS and PFNZ sustainability strategy, including with the Sustainable Development Goals and being up to date with New Zealand climate policies, including but not limited to the ETS.

• Lead the communications strategy for both companies.

• Work closely with CFS and PFNZ Managing Directors to identify, establish and expand the offsetting programme and ensure its successful delivery.

• Work closely with CFS Managing Director to manage partnerships and strategies which will directly influence clients and other relevant stakeholders.

• Draft, deliver and maintain communications tools including drafting of project case studies, writing of newsletters and developing PFNZ website.

• Assist with clients’ relationships, including landowners and businesses, both in New Zealand and international.

• Assist with ETS tasks, including Emissions Returns, GIS mapping, and liaise with the Ministry of Primary Industries and the Ministry for the Environment.

• Collaborate and work with other team members to ensure timely project delivery, smooth internal processes and overall efficiency of the firm.

• Additional duties as required.

Flexible hours

The role is for 35 hours a week. We encourage flexible hours.



Skills and experience

We strongly value ethics, open communication, and someone who is professional but also personable. The following skills and experience would be useful to have in this role:



Essential

• Minimum two years’ experience in government, business and/or NGO sectors with a strong focus on policy making and strategic development.

• Proven understanding of carbon markets, voluntary offsetting and emissions trading schemes.

• Proven experience of managing government and corporate client relationships.

• Experience in working effectively with communication teams and/or organisations.

• Strong quantitative and qualitative analytical skills.

• Problem-solving, interpersonal, and strategic thinking capabilities coupled with an outcome, delivery-orientated approach.

• Strong written and verbal communication skills.

• Experience in managing international stakeholders, working across varied time zones and capable of communicating across language barriers.

• Bachelor’s degree in environmental economics or similar disciplines (e.g. sustainable development, international relations, economics).

• Fluent in English (spoken and written).

• Basic Excel and GIS skills essential.

Desirable

• Masters’ degree in relevant discipline.

• Proven experience of engaging with programmes, initiatives and/or organisations that provide support, advice and/or knowledge to governments.

• Proven knowledge of climate change issues, New Zealand socio-economic challenges, specifically related to the environmental sector and green finance.

The application form will include these questions:

• Which of the following statements best describes your right to work in New Zealand?

• What’s your expected annual base salary?

You can apply for this position from here.