Senior Analyst Climate Change Operations, Ministry for Primary Industries – Wellington

The Senior Analyst role within Climate Change Operations underpins the expertise on forest carbon accounting and reporting in the NZETS. If successful, you’ll have the opportunity to enhance technical and regulatory responsibility for world-leading, national-scale forest carbon assessment. You’ll have particular input into operational application and enhancement of the Field Measurement Approach (FMA), the national-scale measurement-based approach to forest carbon assessment under the NZETS. You will contribute to the direction of the climate change operations environment and lead the deliver on all aspects of carbon accounting and reporting for forestry participants under the NZETS, on behalf of the New Zealand Government. You’ll become the source of operational expertise on the legislation and regulations governing forest carbon reporting and accounting under the NZETS, and for resolution of complex cases (including compliance).

You will work across Te Uru Rākau to provide advice, intellectual support and enable the capability of in-house team members. You will collaborate externally with stakeholders in Government and the private sector to share subject matter expertise and establish yourself as a trusted adviser with the forestry sector. Through these relationships, you’ll identify opportunities to improve services to customers, and influence innovation and the delivery of priorities in the forestry sector.

You will be integral to ensuring continuity for on-going technical operation and enhancement of the FMA, including business process and software development to support existing and new functionality. You will also be involved in the application of the FMA under new carbon accounting approaches and forest land categories to be introduced under the NZETS from 2020 onwards.

• Intellectual and technical lead on operational matters relating to forestry in the NZETS, including implementation to service new Legislation and Regulations on forest carbon accounting/reporting.

• Provide technical knowledge of forest inventory, forest growth modelling, carbon allocation, and the operation of the FMA for the production of carbon yield tables for NZETS participants.

• Delivery of technical and data processing aspects of day-to-day FMA operations, and wider forest carbon accounting/reporting under the NZETS.

• Provide technical input to improving business process and software development related to carbon accounting and reporting (as required)

• Become a source of expertise on operational application of the relevant NZETS legislation, regulations, standards and guidance

• Establish acceptance by NZETS participants as a trusted and knowledgeable technical adviser, and develop a wide knowledge of the forestry sector and the role of carbon in forestry economic viability.

Optimising the development and implementation of New Zealand’s forestry-related climate change operations while also being future focused requires a distinctive individual. Bring your mix of unique skills, and deep technical knowledge and experience, to help lead the way as we seek to realise the potential of forest carbon in supporting our net emissions reductions targets.

To be successful in this role, you’ll be able to demonstrate:

• Strong technical knowledge and experience in large-scale, operational forest inventory, growth modelling and carbon allocation – and be familiar with the associated science and technology.

• Experience having operated with primary responsibility in a strong regulatory/government role, relating to exercise of legislation or regulations.

• Experience in operational forestry data analysis, interpretation and quality assurance, and in providing technical solutions, advice and training.

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

• Experience in effectively communicating technical and complex information to a wide variety of audiences in clear, understandable terms.

• Experience managing relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

• Strong interpersonal skills – ability to effectively engage with people and develop and maintain positive relationships.

Knowledge of forest carbon accounting and reporting under the NZETS is an advantage, as is experience with specification and development of technical software. Knowledge of GIS and image interpretation is also an advantage although not a requirement for the role.

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has a strength of common purpose and a passion to sustainably grow and to protect Aotearoa, for the benefit of all New Zealanders. We are a team of experts with massive breadth of experience, offering opportunities to break out of our comfort zone and embrace intellectual and complex challenges. We’re working towards sustainability, protection, growth and participation.

Forestry is one of our country’s most successful primary industries. Te Uru Rākau, a branch within the Ministry for Primary Industries, builds on this success to create a sustainable and innovative forestry sector that continues to grow and adapt. Join our dynamic and diverse Te Uru Rākau team who all share the common goal of improving the social, environmental and economic outcomes for New Zealand.

• Career development and internal opportunities across the branch and organisation

• Comprehensive one-week MPI Induction Programme

• Up to three additional (MPI holidays) leave days

• Bi-annual MPI-paid eye test and contribution to the costs of corrective lenses/frames

• Flexible working

• Refurbished offices close to Railway Station

Security clearance to the level of CONFIDENTIAL is required for this position.

To join a diverse and interesting organisation that offers a wide range of career opportunities click on our link below!

To view the position description and/or apply for the role please visit the MPI Careers Site. For tracking and reporting purposes, all applications must be submitted through our online careers portal.

For detailed information on this role please refer to the position description or contact Kathryn.Scrimgeour@mpi.govt.nz

Applications close Sunday 20 September

The Ministry for Primary Industries is committed to providing a working environment that embraces and values inclusion and diversity. Your unique talents and experience will help us deliver exceptional services to our communities in Aotearoa. In return you’ll enjoy an inclusive and flexible working environment in a diverse team of people while you’re growing your career here in NZ and internationally. We actively encourage applications from all backgrounds. If you have any support or access requirements, we encourage you to tell us when you apply so that we can assist you through the recruitment process.