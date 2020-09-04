EUAs to “tread water” around current levels before record run in 2021 -analysts
Published 18:22 on September 4, 2020 / Last updated at 23:34 on September 4, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices are expected to “tread water” around current levels near €27-28 for the remainder of the year before rising to a new all-time high in 2021, analysts said Friday.
