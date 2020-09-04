Saudi Arabia steers clear of carbon pricing in G20 Presidency effort

Published 17:30 on September 4, 2020 / Last updated at 17:30 on September 4, 2020 / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms / No Comments

Saudi Arabia won’t push CO2 pricing under its climate initiatives for the G20 Presidency this year, instead favouring a loose framework aiming to stimulate demand for carbon removals, according to a senior government envoy.