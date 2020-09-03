Job Postings > Policy Analyst, EU and International Climate Policy, ERCST – Brussels

Policy Analyst, EU and International Climate Policy, ERCST – Brussels

Organization: European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition (ERCST) Position: Policy Analyst, EU and International Climate Policy Duty Station: Brussels, Belgium

Deadline for Application: 13 September 2020

Term: One year contract, with the aim of extending beyond this period
Experience Requirements:

  • At least 2-3 years, and potentially more, relevant professional experience;
  • A degree in (environmental) economics, or related discipline;
  • A good understanding of the EU policymaking process;
  • Experience in an international environment and multi-stakeholder process;
  • Native-level written and spoken English – proficiency in other languages will be considered an advantage;
  • Be well-organized and able to pay attention to detail;
  • Ability to work in a demanding environment, take initiative and solve problems while under pressure;
  • Ability to internalize substantial amounts of (new) materials and think laterally;
  • Be authorized to work and live in Belgium.

Contact

Name: Andrei Marcu

Email: ercst@ercst.org

Links

Job Announcement: https://ercst.org/jobs/

Organization’s Website: http://www.ercst.org

Comment

