Policy Analyst, EU and International Climate Policy, ERCST – Brussels

Organization: European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition (ERCST)
Position: Policy Analyst, EU and International Climate Policy
Duty Station: Brussels, Belgium
Deadline for Application: 13 September 2020
Term: One year contract, with the aim of extending beyond this period
Experience Requirements:
- At least 2-3 years, and potentially more, relevant professional experience;
- A degree in (environmental) economics, or related discipline;
- A good understanding of the EU policymaking process;
- Experience in an international environment and multi-stakeholder process;
- Native-level written and spoken English – proficiency in other languages will be considered an advantage;
- Be well-organized and able to pay attention to detail;
- Ability to work in a demanding environment, take initiative and solve problems while under pressure;
- Ability to internalize substantial amounts of (new) materials and think laterally;
- Be authorized to work and live in Belgium.
Contact
Name: Andrei Marcu
Email: ercst@ercst.org
Links
Job Announcement: https://ercst.org/jobs/
Organization’s Website: http://www.ercst.org