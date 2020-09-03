EU Market: EUAs rise in auction-free session amid US equity sell-off
Published 21:33 on September 3, 2020 / Last updated at 22:58 on September 3, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs briefly jumped above €29 on Thursday in what started out as quiet, auction-free session, with carbon holding onto most of its gains and bucking weaker US equity markets.
