EMEA > EU Market: EUAs rise in auction-free session amid US equity sell-off

EU Market: EUAs rise in auction-free session amid US equity sell-off

Published 21:33 on September 3, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:58 on September 3, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs briefly jumped above €29 on Thursday in what started out as quiet, auction-free session, with carbon holding onto most of its gains and bucking weaker US equity markets.

EUAs briefly jumped above €29 on Thursday in what started out as quiet, auction-free session, with carbon holding onto most of its gains and bucking weaker US equity markets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software