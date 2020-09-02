Over 80% of EU ETS industries face largest possible squeeze on free allocation -draft
Published 18:56 on September 2, 2020 / Last updated at 18:56 on September 2, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Some 43 out of 52 EU ETS-covered industries are likely to face the maximum possible tightening of their free allocation benchmarks over the next five years, according to a European Commission draft seen by Carbon Pulse that matches officials’ prior expectations.
