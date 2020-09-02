EMEA > Over 80% of EU ETS industries face largest possible squeeze on free allocation -draft

Over 80% of EU ETS industries face largest possible squeeze on free allocation -draft

Published 18:56 on September 2, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:56 on September 2, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Some 43 out of 52 EU ETS-covered industries are likely to face the maximum possible tightening of their free allocation benchmarks over the next five years, according to a European Commission draft seen by Carbon Pulse that matches officials’ prior expectations.

