Over 80% of EU ETS industries face largest possible squeeze on free allocation -draft

Published 18:56 on September 2, 2020 / Last updated at 18:56 on September 2, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Some 43 out of 52 EU ETS-covered industries are likely to face the maximum possible tightening of their free allocation benchmarks over the next five years, according to a European Commission draft seen by Carbon Pulse that matches officials’ prior expectations.