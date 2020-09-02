California hydroelectric power displaces carbon-emitting sources in 2019 -data
Published 17:32 on September 2, 2020 / Last updated at 17:32 on September 2, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
In-state hydroelectric power displaced California natural gas generation throughout 2019 and reduced imports, likely leading to significant cuts to the electricity sector’s cap-and-trade obligations, according to data released this week.
In-state hydroelectric power displaced California natural gas generation throughout 2019 and reduced imports, likely leading to significant cuts to the electricity sector’s cap-and-trade obligations, according to data released this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.