California hydroelectric power displaces carbon-emitting sources in 2019 -data

Published 17:32 on September 2, 2020 / Last updated at 17:32 on September 2, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

In-state hydroelectric power displaced California natural gas generation throughout 2019 and reduced imports, likely leading to significant cuts to the electricity sector’s cap-and-trade obligations, according to data released this week.