Electric Sector Lead, GHG Reporting Program, Air Resources Board – Sacramento, California

Job Description and Duties

The Emission Data Quality Assurance Section, in the Program Planning and Management Branch, is seeking a highly competent candidate with specialized experience or knowledge of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions quantification, reporting, verification, or GHG inventory development for an open Air Pollution Specialist (APS) position. The section is responsible for implementing key portions of the Regulation for the Mandatory Reporting of Greenhouse Gas Emissions (MRR). The section evaluates and develops GHG emissions monitoring and quantification methods in support of GHG reporting, GHG control strategies, and emissions inventories. The section is also responsible for the Cost of Implementation Fee Regulation, and assisting in determining compliance obligations for the Cap-and-Trade Program. The incumbent will be responsible for providing guidance and technical support to regulated entities across multiple sectors, with a focus on electricity sector emissions accounting, which requires understanding grid operations, electricity flow, and the source-based accounting for imported required by MRR. The incumbent will also be responsible for performing emissions trend analysis, developing policy and regulatory provisions, managing confidential business information and market sensitive data. The position requires close interaction and coordination with a broad range of internal and external GHG emissions experts, verifiers, and representatives from industry, government, environmental and community organizations, and policymakers.

The successful candidate will work as part of an experienced team, under the direction of the Air Resources Supervisor I, utilizing technical skills and scientific concepts to perform APS duties that include review, evaluation, and development of emissions calculation, reporting, and verification methods for use in a GHG reporting and verification program. The APS will contribute to the regulatory development process through the development of regulatory language and supporting materials, provide support to Cap-and-Trade and Cost of Implementation Fee related projects, and be expected to communicate clearly and concisely through technical reports, memos, letters, summaries, and oral presentations for CARB management and the general public.

This position is subject to a background check, including felony convictions and credit, because the incumbent may have access to highly sensitive carbon market information. Please include a one-page cover letter that highlights your qualifications for the position.

Due to the Covid-19 Emergency, the drop off location is closed. Please submit your application electronically or by mail.

NOTE: Salaries do not reflect recent changes necessitated by the unanticipated budget shortfalls arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Information for actual reductions of salaries is available in the Human Resources Manual, Section 2113, Personal Leave Program (PLP) at http://hrmanual.calhr.ca.gov/Home/ManualItem/1/2113.

You will find additional information about the job in the Duty Statement.

Working Conditions

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) office is located in the beautiful CalEPA building in downtown Sacramento.

Position is located in a high-rise building.

Required being in a stationary position consistent with office work for extended periods.

Standard office environment (for example, artificial lighting, controlled temperature, etc.)

Daily use of a personal computer, office equipment, and/or telephone

Minimum Requirements

You will find the Minimum Requirements in the Class Specification.

Additional Documents

Position Details

Job Code #:

JC-213083

Position #(s):

673-450-3887-008

Working Title:

GHG Reporting Program – Electric Sector Lead

Classification:

AIR POLLUTION SPECIALIST

$5,054.00 – $6,028.00 A

$6,053.00 – $7,576.00 B

$7,821.00 – $9,781.00 C

# of Positions:

1

Work Location:

Sacramento County

Job Type:

Permanent, Full Time

Department Information

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution and developing programs and actions to fight climate change. From requirements for clean cars and fuels to adopting innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, California has pioneered a range of innovative approaches that have set the standard for effective air and climate programs for the nation, and the world.

CARB values diversity at all levels of the organization and is committed to fostering an environment in which employees from a variety of backgrounds, cultures, and personal experiences are welcomed and can thrive. CARB believes the diversity of our employees collectively make up one of the world’s most respected environmental organizations. Join CARB and help us improve the lives of all Californians.

Application Instructions

Completed applications and all required documents must be received or postmarked by the Final Filing Date in order to be considered. Dates printed on Mobile Bar Codes, such as the Quick Response (QR) Codes available at the USPS, are not considered Postmark dates for the purpose of determining timely filing of an application.

Final Filing Date: 9/11/2020

Who May Apply

Individuals who are currently in the classification, eligible for lateral transfer, eligible for reinstatement, have list eligibility, are in the process of obtaining list eligibility, or have SROA and/or Surplus eligibility (please attach your letter, if available). SROA and Surplus candidates are given priority; therefore, individuals with other eligibility may be considered in the event no SROA or Surplus candidates apply.

Applications will be screened and only the most qualified applicants will be selected to move forward in the selection process. Applicants must meet the Minimum Qualifications stated in the Classification Specification(s).

How To Apply

Complete Application Packages (including your Examination/Employment Application (STD 678) and applicable or required documents) must be submitted to apply for this Job Posting. Application Packages may be submitted electronically through your CalCareer Account at www.CalCareers.ca.gov. When submitting your application in hard copy, a completed copy of the Application Package listing must be included. If you choose to not apply electronically, a hard copy application package may be submitted through an alternative method listed below:

Address for Mailing Application Packages

You may submit your application and any applicable or required documents to:

State Air Resources Board

Attn: Jonathan Webb

1001 I Street, 20th Floor

Sacramento, CA 95814

Address for Drop-Off Application Packages

You may drop off your application and any applicable or required documents at:

Jonathan Webb

1001 I Street, 20th Floor

Sacramento, CA 95814

08:00 AM – 05:00 PM

Required Application Package Documents

The following items are required to be submitted with your application. Applicants who do not submit the required items timely may not be considered for this job:

Current version of the State Examination/Employment Application STD Form 678 (when not applying electronically), or the Electronic State Employment Application through your Applicant Account at www.CalCareers.ca.gov. All Experience and Education relating to the Minimum Qualifications listed on the Classification Specification should be included to demonstrate how you meet the Minimum Qualifications for the position.

Resume is required and must be included.

Degree and/or School Transcripts

Other – Cover Letter – Cover letter is required and must be submitted in order to be considered for this position

Applicants requiring reasonable accommodations for the hiring interview process must request the necessary accommodations if scheduled for a hiring interview. The request should be made at the time of contact to schedule the interview. Questions regarding reasonable accommodations may be directed to the EEO contact listed on this job posting.

Desirable Qualifications

In addition to evaluating each candidate’s relative ability, as demonstrated by quality and breadth of experience, the following factors will provide the basis for competitively evaluating each candidate:

The incumbent must have the ability to comprehensively understand technical regulations, develop and implement regulatory solutions, analyze industrial processes and data, and present information effectively, both verbally and in writing. Proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, and PowerPoint is desirable. The most competitive candidates will be highly motivated, self-starting and enthusiastic, and will possess the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels of management, government, and industry. They will have the ability to handle sensitive and confidential assignments with tact and diplomacy, the ability to handle rapidly changing priorities, and the ability to work under pressure and time constraints.

Previous experience or knowledge of emissions accounting related to the electricity sector is highly desirable. Such experience could include electricity sector emissions accounting, grid operations and scheduling, renewable electricity development or procurement, or similar experience.

Benefits

The Benefits of working at CARB in the CalEPA building:

Exercise/Wellness Classes during Lunch Hour

On site Gym and Exercise Equipment

On site Locker and Shower Facilities

On site Day care Facility

On site Cafeteria

Indoor Bicycle Lockers

Nearby Public Transportation

Nearby Third Party Parking Facility

The Benefits of working for the State of California click on the hyperlink:

https://www.calhr.ca.gov/Pages/California-State-Civil-Service-Employee-Benefits-Summary.aspx

Hard Copy Applications Submission

CARB highly recommends electronic application submission for all their JC (Job Control) postings. For those applicants who are unable to submit an electronic application, they may be submitted in paper format but must contain the following information on the first page of the application in order to be processed and included in the applicant pool:

The JC number listed on the job posting.

The classification title

Current CalCareer I.D. number (from your CalCareer account under the “CalCareer Account” tab)

NOTE: Applicant’s must not include Social Security Numbers, LEAP status information or paperwork, Equal Employment Opportunity information, exam result notices or scores, or medical or criminal history information on any document within their application package.

Using the online application system as specified in the announcement is the preferred method of applying for civil service job opportunities; however, applicants may instead apply by way of U.S. mail, parcel delivery or courier service, or in person, as set forth in this announcement.

Paper applications must include a signature.

Additional Hiring Information

If you are new to State service, you can follow the link below to view the necessary steps to apply and be eligible for a State position:

https://www.calcareers.ca.gov/CalHRPublic/Landing/NewToStateservice.aspx

For reference, Minimum Qualifications for the classification can be found at the following link: https://www.calhr.ca.gov/state-hr-professionals/Pages/job-descriptions.aspx

Equal Opportunity Employer

The State of California is an equal opportunity employer to all, regardless of age, ancestry, color, disability (mental and physical), exercising the right to family care and medical leave, gender, gender expression, gender identity, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, military or veteran status, national origin, political affiliation, race, religious creed, sex (includes pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and related medical conditions), and sexual orientation.

It is an objective of the State of California to achieve a drug-free work place. Any applicant for state employment will be expected to behave in accordance with this objective because the use of illegal drugs is inconsistent with the law of the State, the rules governing Civil Service, and the special trust placed in public servants.