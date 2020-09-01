Climate Finance Policy Intern, Center for Clean Air Policy – Washington DC

The Center for Clean Air Policy (CCAP) has an opening for a graduate-level, policy intern based in Washington, D.C or remote. Since 1985 CCAP has been a recognized world leader in climate and air quality policy working at the local, national and international levels. CCAP helps policymakers around the world to develop, promote and implement innovative, market-based solutions to major climate, air quality and energy problems that balance both environmental and economic interests.

POSITION DESCRIPTION

The position will support CCAP’s climate finance policy work. S/he will provide research, analysis, report-writing and conference-preparation support for CCAP’s projects related to climate finance, including capacity building in developing countries. S/he will have the opportunity to contribute to research and analysis on NDC investment strategies, mobilization of private climate finance, and the role of public and private institutions in financing transformational climate projects and programs. The position will have contact with policymakers and other experts, and will participate in cutting-edge climate finance policy work. This is a paid part-time position (16-24 hours per week, September 2020 through March 2021). The intern will report to the Climate Finance Policy Associate.

Responsibilities include:

Research and quantitative analysis on developing-country policies

Policy analysis and writing

Preparation support for workshops and stakeholder meetings

Interaction with outside technical consultants, experts, and international policymakers on various assignments

The intern will support one or more projects, for example:

Climate Finance/Best Practices – Perform literature review on international climate policy and climate finance

– Perform literature review on international climate policy and climate finance Climate Finance/Program Development – Support research and analysis for the design and implementation of innovative climate finance projects; help plan meetings and presentations; develop communications materials.

QUALIFICATIONS

Current graduate student from a program in public policy, international relations, economics, finance, environmental science or related field

Coursework or experience in climate change and environmental policy required

Excellent research, quantitative analysis and writing skills required

Strong oral and written communication skills

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Ability to quickly get up to speed on technical issues

Fluency in English and Spanish, including the ability to speak and write to policy audiences.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

Applications, including a cover letter describing how your qualifications and interests match the responsibilities and projects described above, your resume (in Word or PDF format), and one writing sample should be sent to development@ccap.org. Please also reference where you learned of the position. In order to expedite the internal sorting and reviewing process, please type “Climate Finance Policy Intern” and your name (Last, First) as the only contents in the subject line of your e-mail.

All applicants must be able to legally work in the U.S. (this includes student visa holders). CCAP will not sponsor applicants.