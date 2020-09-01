Carbon Markets Program Manger, Center for Clean Air Policy – Washington DC

The Center for Clean Air Policy (CCAP) is a nongovernmental nonprofit that promotes ambitious climate action globally. Based in Washington DC with offices in Latin America, Canada, and Europe, we help policy-makers around the world develop, promote, and implement innovative, market-based solutions to major climate problems that balance both environmental and economic interests.

CCAP is a collegial, non-hierarchical organization known for its emphasis on cutting edge analyses, productive policy dialogues, and on-the-ground delivery of transformative policy programs and projects. This is a unique opportunity for the right person to make a significant contribution to achieving pragmatic and effective policy change in a variety of policy environments around the world.

POSITION DESCRIPTION

CCAP is seeking a proactive, creative policy thinker with outstanding analytic ability capable of leading and innovating the organization’s carbon markets program. The Program Manager will be responsible for program development, thought leadership and stakeholder engagement on projects related to market-based instruments, including pilot programs and capacity building in developing countries. The right candidate will have a strong network of contacts in the carbon markets space and experience supporting the design and/or implementation of carbon markets and market-based projects.

Specific responsibilities include:

Undertaking technical, economic and policy analyses to support the development of win-win pilot cooperative approaches and other carbon market activities, in coordination with country partners;

Helping to conceive and develop CCAP’s positions and written products on international carbon markets, including related to rules and guidelines and best practices for Article 6;

Helping to define best practices to support the development and implementation of ambitious Article 6 pilot projects in support of Nationally Determined Contributions and long-term strategies;

Preparing and overseeing high-quality deliverables such as quantitative analyses, case studies, policy reports, memos, blog posts etc.;

Proactively liaising with outside consultants, experts, policymakers, international negotiators and other stakeholders on various assignments;

Preparing and delivering presentations at meetings and conferences;

Organizing meetings, dialogues and side events on carbon markets, taking a hands-on role where needed to ensure their success;

Representing CCAP and presenting CCAP’s papers at international conferences; and

Taking a lead role in fundraising, communications and strategic planning for the carbon markets program.

QUALIFICATIONS

The ideal candidate will have demonstrated experience and expertise advancing market-based policies, programs and/or projects. This includes conducting technical, economic and policy analyses to support carbon markets and/or market-based projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gases at a sector scale. S/he will have experience assessing barriers to sector transformation and the role carbon markets can play in overcoming those barriers. In addition, s/he will have an in-depth understanding of current international climate and carbon market policy issues as well as strong analytic and communication skills. Qualified candidates should possess the following attributes and experiences:

8-10 years of demonstrated experience conducting technical, economic and policy analyses to inform climate change policy;

Master’s degree in public policy, environmental economics, business, finance or related field;

Proven ability to engage with climate negotiators or other senior officials from governments and the private sector;

In-depth knowledge of current international climate policy issues, especially Article 6 of the Paris Agreement;

Oral and written communication skills in English with the ability to write for both policy and technical audiences;

Fluency or working proficiency in Spanish;

Ability to travel internationally up to 30% for periods of up to 2 weeks at a time;

The flexibility and proven ability to be a team player in a collaborative environment; and

Strong people skills including a sense of humor, adaptability, humility and creativity.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

Applications, including a cover letter describing your interest and qualifications, your resume (in Word or PDF format), and one writing sample (containing quantitative or technical analysis) should be sent to: development@ccap.org. Please type “Carbon Markets Program Manager” and your name (Last, First) as the only contents in the subject line of your e-mail.