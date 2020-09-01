Higher EU 2030 emission goal “doable”, says Commission climate chief

Published 21:43 on September 1, 2020

An more ambitious EU 2030 GHG reduction target makes sense amid the coronavirus crisis and is due to be proposed by the European Commission within weeks, the EU executive’s climate chief Frans Timmermans said on Tuesday, as lawmakers struggle to agree on how much higher the goal should be.