Americas > California invalidates credits from third offset project for regulatory compliance issues

California invalidates credits from third offset project for regulatory compliance issues

Published 21:08 on September 1, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:50 on September 1, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California regulator ARB voided nearly a third of the offsets from a Wisconsin-based livestock project under review on Tuesday after concluding the dairy digester was not in regulatory compliance.

California regulator ARB voided nearly a third of the offsets from a Wisconsin-based livestock project under review on Tuesday after concluding the dairy digester was not in regulatory compliance.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software