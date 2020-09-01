Traders foresee secondary market discount for RGGI Q3 auction settlement, despite price surge
Published 23:07 on September 1, 2020 / Last updated at 00:07 on September 2, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
RGGI market participants largely anticipate the September auction will settle underneath the secondary market, although aggressive compliance buying could potentially see the quarterly sale eclipse current price levels.
RGGI market participants largely anticipate the September auction will settle underneath the secondary market, although aggressive compliance buying could potentially see the quarterly sale eclipse current price levels.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.