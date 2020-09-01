Tianjin reports 100% ETS compliance after record trading volumes
Published 11:38 on September 1, 2020 / Last updated at 11:38 on September 1, 2020 / China, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
All 113 companies participating in Tianjin’s pilot emissions trading scheme met the 2019 compliance deadline this week, the municipal government announced Tuesday, after an extra auction for struggling firms last week and record trading volumes in recent months turned up sufficient supply.
