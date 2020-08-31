Manager Climate Change & Sustainability, Orica – Melbourne

We are Orica, the global leader in mining and civil blasting.

Orica is the world’s largest provider of commercial explosives and innovative blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas and construction markets, a leading supplier of sodium cyanide for gold extraction, and a specialist provider of ground support services in mining and tunnelling.

Orica has a diverse workforce of around 13,000 employees and contractors, servicing customers across more than 100 countries. Our purpose is to make our customers successful, every day, all around the world. We take pride in operating with integrity, safely, responsibly and sustainably. Together, these enable us to grow and create enduring value for our shareholders.

About the role

We are currently searching for a Manager – Climate Change and Sustainability. Our Sustainability team works to create competitive advantage at Orica by creating and influencing sustainable business practices, driving increased commercial, reputational and cultural value. This exciting and very rare opportunity will partner with Orica’s global regions and business functions to facilitate change; driving accountability and implementation of our Climate Change Strategy; reducing emissions, integrating climate-related risks and mitigating responses into our business strategy, and capitalising on commercial opportunities.

In this highly visible and critical role, you will be responsible for creating stakeholder value by identifying and brokering new business solutions that leverage climate change and sustainability credentials to create commercial advantage; strengthen customer engagement and enhance Orica’s reputation. You will lead work for climate-related disclosures aligning to TCFD and support the continuous improvement of ESG market and sustainability performance disclosures.

To be successful in this role, you will bring demonstrated experience creating change, a passion for environmental sustainability and a background in climate change from industry or consulting. This is a key role within the team, where strong influence, exceptional communication, organisational skills and the ability to perform in a demanding, fast paced environment will see you thrive. If you are entrepreneurial, commercial, professional, committed and proactive in your approach, we want to hear from you.

What you will be doing

• Lead activity across Orica to understand, evaluate and mitigate climate change risks and capitalise on strategic opportunities; providing expert advice to the business including on climate mitigation and adaptation.

• Proactively developing relationships with Orica’s regional and functional businesses to identify and execute collaborative projects that deliver commercial advantage and key aspects of Orica’s climate change agenda.

• Monitor developments in Orica’s evolving business strategy and provide expert sustainability-related knowledge to identify new business.

• Monitor the global climate policy and regulatory landscape, providing advice to internal stakeholders on implications and appropriate responses; prepare submissions to government as required.

• Provide timely expert advice to the business, including on carbon markets, emissions reduction and trading schemes, renewable energy; associated best practice and market insights.

• Project management, including planning, resourcing, budget management, supplier contract management activities.

• Lead and deliver short term projects that will advance the Sustainability and the Corporate Affairs Strategy

• Support ESG and sustainability reporting; develop engagement and communications strategies in support of our climate and sustainability activities.

What you will bring

• Role ideally suited to individuals with a minimum of (8) years’ experience in industry or consulting with deep exposure to climate change and sustainability case work.

• Demonstrated ability to influence and facilitate change in large organisations

• Strong strategic and commercial acumen, with a creative approach to problem solving.

• Excellent conceptual and analytical skills, with proficiency across the Microsoft suite.

• Ability to orchestrate, project manage, and execute projects on time and within budget.

• Relevant tertiary qualification in environmental science, engineering or equivalent also highly regarded.

What’s on offer?

• A key role with a company truly committed to being at the forefront of technology innovation;

• Real opportunities to grow in a diverse, inclusive and truly global business;

• A healthy salary package and continued rewards for your excellent contribution;

• A culture that values and welcomes big and new ideas;

• The potential for you to develop a flexible career path and access tailored training and competitive rewards;

• And finally, as part of our commitment to inclusion and diversity – paid family leave and flexible work to support you at different stages of your career.

You can apply from this website.