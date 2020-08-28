Speculators build CCA position by largest amount since February after Q3 auction

Published 22:06 on August 28, 2020 / Last updated at 22:06 on August 28, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators’ California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions rose by the largest amount since the COVID-19 pandemic began, as compliance entities held positions firm following the Q3 auction results, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.