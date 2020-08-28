Carbon Market Analyst, Economist, Nova Scotia Environment – Halifax

About Our Opportunity

The Carbon Market Analyst, Economist, works closely with a team of professionals to implement Nova Scotia’s cap and trade program. As the Analyst you use your knowledge and experience in carbon pricing programs, carbon markets, and other climate change policies to support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

As the Carbon Market Analyst, you will be responsible for having a detailed understanding of Nova Scotia’s cap and trade participants and other stakeholders, including their interrelationships, opportunities, and challenges to create a fair and sustainable carbon market. Essential to this role is providing analysis and assessments of economic impacts, market/industry trends, business relationships, and technological advances.

The cost-effective reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is an important part of Nova Scotia’s environmental objectives. Accurate and effective monitoring of greenhouse gases and financial transactions, both within and outside of the cap and trade program, is essential to ensure a well-functioning, fair, and efficient program. This will include overseeing auction and reserve sale events.

The Carbon Market Analyst works closely with others building collaborative teams and networks, which can be called upon to advance provincial climate change goals. You will develop and lead interdepartmental, divisional, and regional team projects and represent the Province, Departmental provincial committees, regional, national, and international meetings. As the Carbon Market Analyst you advise senior executives, provincial, municipal, and federal government departments, communities, and industry on climate change, and at times may be required to act on behalf of their supervisor.

This position reports to the Manager of the Climate Change team.