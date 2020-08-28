Carbon Market Analyst, Economist, Nova Scotia Environment – Halifax

Competition # : 26622
Department: Environment
Location: HALIFAX
Type of Employment: Term
Union Status: NSGEU – NSPG
Closing Date: 9/11/2020
Nova Scotia Environment’s role is to protect the environment, human health and animal health through regulatory excellence, conservation, partnership and promotion. To achieve this, we strive to develop legislation, regulations and policies, process notifications, applications, and approvals for regulated activities based on sound scientific knowledge and expertise. Our goal is to educate, inspect and enforce the community to ensure compliance with legislation and regulations while proactively responding to environmental, conservation, animal, and human health risks and working to develop programs and deliver services to enhance protection in these areas.
The Carbon Market Analyst, Economist, works closely with a team of professionals to implement Nova Scotia’s cap and trade program. As the Analyst you use your knowledge and experience in carbon pricing programs, carbon markets, and other climate change policies to support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
As the Carbon Market Analyst, you will be responsible for having a detailed understanding of Nova Scotia’s cap and trade participants and other stakeholders, including their interrelationships, opportunities, and challenges to create a fair and sustainable carbon market. Essential to this role is providing analysis and assessments of economic impacts, market/industry trends, business relationships, and technological advances.
The cost-effective reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is an important part of Nova Scotia’s environmental objectives. Accurate and effective monitoring of greenhouse gases and financial transactions, both within and outside of the cap and trade program, is essential to ensure a well-functioning, fair, and efficient program. This will include overseeing auction and reserve sale events.
The Carbon Market Analyst works closely with others building collaborative teams and networks, which can be called upon to advance provincial climate change goals. You will develop and lead interdepartmental, divisional, and regional team projects and represent the Province, Departmental provincial committees, regional, national, and international meetings. As the Carbon Market Analyst you advise senior executives, provincial, municipal, and federal government departments, communities, and industry on climate change, and at times may be required to act on behalf of their supervisor.
This position reports to the Manager of the Climate Change team.
- Conducting, commission and communicate research,
- Synthesize data
- Carry out complex analysis,
- And using strategic planning and evaluation to inform, develop, and monitor the cap and trade program and other climate change mitigation policies
To be successful in this position you hold a Bachelors’ Degree in Environmental Sciences, Economics, Finance, Business, or other relevant post-secondary concentration plus 5 years related experience or an acceptable equivalent combination of training and experience is required. Demonstrated experience in the field of carbon pricing, climate change policy and the field of carbon markets is a mandatory requirement.
Your resume clearly demonstrates knowledge of current key provincial, national, and international climate change policies, programs and plans as well as a good understanding of how regulation, policies and programs may affect industry, NGO and community sectors is required. Demonstrated proficiency in managing large datasets, conducting research, planning, project management, critical thinking, and analysis, are key to this role and should be clearly outlined in your resume.
In addition to knowledge and skills, you must have demonstrated experience and a proven track record in effectively engaging and building strong trusting relationships and alliances with stakeholders who hold disparate views on contentious issues. You have experience building, empowering, and leading multi-disciplinary, interdepartmental, and/ or interdivisional problem-solving teams. You have excellent organizational and attention to detail skills, strong communication skills (verbal and written) and persuasion skills.
You think outside the box and the willingness to share data, ideas, and experiences with colleagues that may assist with policy planning or partnership building is a strong asset, as is the ability and desire to forge strong relationships of trust and collaboration across all levels of government and all sectors.
Other assets for this position include:
- Understanding of climate science, greenhouse gas accounting and reporting
- Applying theory and best practice to identify creative, practical, and defensible approaches to overcome challenges
- Ability to recognize and articulate appropriate approaches to policy issues
We will assess the above qualifications and competencies using one or more of the following tools: written examination, standardized tests, oral presentations, interview(s), and reference checks.
Pay Grade: PR 15
Salary Range: $2,575.57 – $3,139.57 Bi-Weekly
Employment Equity Statement:
Our goal is to be a diverse workforce that is representative, at all job levels, of the citizens we serve. The Government of Nova Scotia has an Employment Equity Policy, and we welcome applications from Indigenous People, African Nova Scotians and Other Racially Visible Persons, Persons with Disabilities and Women in occupations or positions where they are under-represented. If you are a member of one of these equity groups, you are encouraged to self-identify on your electronic application.
