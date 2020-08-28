LCFS Market: California credit prices stagnate following refinery conversion announcements

Published 20:07 on August 28, 2020 / Last updated at 20:07 on August 28, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices are holding steady over the second half of August, with credit values failing to decrease much further after several oil majors revealed plans to explore converting their facilities to biofuels production.