California offset discounts fall to three-year lows on illiquidity, post-2020 ETS changes

Published 20:04 on August 28, 2020 / Last updated at 20:04 on August 28, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Offset (CCO) prices are declining on the secondary market as fewer compliance buyers participate and sellers look to unload volume before post-2020 alterations to the state's cap-and-trade programme take effect, sources told Carbon Pulse.