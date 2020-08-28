NZ Market: NZUs edge up to hit 4-wk high in quiet market

New Zealand allowances crept up 5 cents on Friday to end the week at their highest since late July and just shy of the market’s all-time record, but activity is stymied with both supply and demand dented.