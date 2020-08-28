Asia Pacific > NZ Market: NZUs edge up to hit 4-wk high in quiet market

NZ Market: NZUs edge up to hit 4-wk high in quiet market

Published 09:49 on August 28, 2020  /  Last updated at 09:49 on August 28, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand allowances crept up 5 cents on Friday to end the week at their highest since late July and just shy of the market’s all-time record, but activity is stymied with both supply and demand dented.

