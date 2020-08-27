Environmental Markets Trader, Macquarie – Houston

Join our North American Gas & Power team as a REC and Carbon trader as we expand in this exciting space. In this role, you will combine your trading experience, industry relationships and analytical skills as you work with customers and manage risk across the REC/Carbon markets.

You will have freedom to establish and build trading strategies and relationships with internal stakeholders and our customers while developing and maintaining supply/demand balances, actively tracking market developments and meeting PNL expectations.

In this high visibility role, there will be significant engagement with senior stakeholders and the opportunity to influence the direction of the business. You will work with other parts of the business to facilitate inbound customer pricing requests and provide daily reconciliation of PNL and positions.

You will bring to this role:

a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field

a proven track record in trading or delivering client solutions in Renewable energy and Carbon markets

capability to develop new business opportunities

strong Financial derivative understanding / expert

Strong Excel skills a must. VBA, Access, Python or other programming preferred but not required

strong analytical capabilities and communication skills

have a nationwide view of the REC/Carbon markets and deep local knowledge within each of the targeted jurisdictions.

Familiarity with state level renewable legislation.

Commodities and Global Markets provides clients with an integrated, end-to-end offering across global markets including equities, fixed income, foreign exchange and commodities.

Find out more about Macquarie at www.macquarie.com/about

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment and will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, protected veteran status, genetic information, marital status, gender identity or any other impermissible criterion or circumstance. Macquarie also takes affirmative action in support of its policy to hire and advance in employment of individuals who are minorities, women, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

Apply here