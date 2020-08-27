NA Markets: RGGI hits $7.00 as bullish trend continues, CCAs prices drop after Q3 auction result
Published 22:34 on August 27, 2020 / Last updated at 22:34 on August 27, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
RGGI allowance (RGA) prices continued their bull run this week despite traders noting some resistance in the market, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values dropped after the second consecutive WCI auction failed to sell out.
