RFS Market: RIN prices tread higher on strong bean oil prices
Published 18:16 on August 27, 2020 / Last updated at 18:16 on August 27, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credit (RIN) values jumped on Thursday as the bean oil-heating oil spread increased, while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hit back against the EPA’s handling of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) under President Donald Trump’s administration.
US biofuel credit (RIN) values jumped on Thursday as the bean oil-heating oil spread increased, while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hit back against the EPA’s handling of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) under President Donald Trump’s administration.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.