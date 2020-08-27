RFS Market: RIN prices tread higher on strong bean oil prices

US biofuel credit (RIN) values jumped on Thursday as the bean oil-heating oil spread increased, while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hit back against the EPA’s handling of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) under President Donald Trump’s administration.