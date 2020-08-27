New Zealand prepares to strike down on industrial over-allocation next year

Published 09:49 on August 27, 2020 / Last updated at 09:51 on August 27, 2020

New Zealand expects to implement new rules in the second half of 2021 to limit potential over-allocation of carbon allowances to industrials covered by its ETS, according to internal environment ministry documents released by the government.